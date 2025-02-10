Global Leaders Tackle AI Challenges at Paris Summit

In Paris, an international AI summit has convened, drawing participation from world leaders, including US Vice President JD Vance and Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing. The summit seeks to navigate complex diplomatic conversations and promote technological advancement.

During the two-day event, attendees focus on the potential of AI to enhance multiple sectors such as health, education, and the environment. At the heart of the discussions is the establishment of 'Current AI', a global public-private partnership aimed at large-scale initiatives for the public good.

While France leads the charge for AI investment, geopolitical stakes remain high, including diverging views on regulation and usage. Despite the uncertainty around US support, leaders aim to mitigate economic tension and advocate for fair access to AI technology worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)