Left Menu

Global Leaders Tackle AI Challenges at Paris Summit

World leaders gathered in Paris for an AI summit, aiming to address diplomatic challenges and technological advancements. Notable figures include US Vice President JD Vance and Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing. The summit focuses on fostering AI growth while tackling geopolitical issues, with discussions on conflicting views and a new approach to AI governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 10-02-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 17:23 IST
Global Leaders Tackle AI Challenges at Paris Summit
Representative Image Image Credit: Credit: ChatGPT
  • Country:
  • France

In Paris, an international AI summit has convened, drawing participation from world leaders, including US Vice President JD Vance and Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing. The summit seeks to navigate complex diplomatic conversations and promote technological advancement.

During the two-day event, attendees focus on the potential of AI to enhance multiple sectors such as health, education, and the environment. At the heart of the discussions is the establishment of 'Current AI', a global public-private partnership aimed at large-scale initiatives for the public good.

While France leads the charge for AI investment, geopolitical stakes remain high, including diverging views on regulation and usage. Despite the uncertainty around US support, leaders aim to mitigate economic tension and advocate for fair access to AI technology worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025