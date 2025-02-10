Left Menu

Hexaware Technologies Sets Stage for February IPO

Hexaware Technologies Ltd is launching its IPO on February 12, priced at Rs 674-708 per share. The offer aims to raise Rs 8,750 crore and is an offer-for-sale by CA Magnum Holdings. The company provides digital and technology services globally and boasts a strong client base.

Hexaware Technologies Ltd is gearing up for its initial public offering (IPO), set to open on February 12 with shares priced between Rs 674 and Rs 708. The offer, totaling Rs 8,750 crore, represents a complete offer-for-sale by promoter CA Magnum Holdings, associated with the Carlyle Group.

Investors will have until February 14 to bid, with a minimum investment of 21 shares. The anchor investor bidding commences on February 11. CEO Srikrishna Ramakarthikeyan expressed confidence in the IPO's success, citing the company's robust fundamentals and technology-centric growth strategy.

Under the management of lead managers including Kotak Mahindra Capital, Citigroup, J.P. Morgan, HSBC, and IIFL Capital, Hexaware's shares will be listed on BSE and NSE. The firm, renowned for its AI-driven digital services, serves clients across the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, catering to sectors like financial services, healthcare, and more.

