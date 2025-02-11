Left Menu

Musk's Bold Move: The $97.4 Billion Bid to Reclaim OpenAI

Elon Musk leads a consortium offering $97.4 billion to acquire OpenAI, seeking to revert it to a nonprofit. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman rejected the offer, highlighting a long-standing feud between Musk and Altman over OpenAI's mission shift since Musk's board resignation in 2018.

Updated: 11-02-2025 03:58 IST
Elon Musk, along with a group of investors, has proposed a substantial $97.4 billion offer to acquire OpenAI. This move intensifies an ongoing legal battle with the tech startup he helped establish, aiming to revert it back to its original charitable mission as a nonprofit research lab.

Musk's proposal, announced by his attorney Marc Toberoff, suggests a shift for OpenAI back to its foundational goals. However, the offer was promptly declined by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who humorously suggested purchasing Twitter for significantly less, referencing Musk's 2022 acquisition of the social media platform.

The legal dispute between Musk and OpenAI highlights a larger clash over the company's direction. In federal court, Musk argued that OpenAI has deviated from its nonprofit origin, with a U.S. District Judge stating the case may proceed to trial, questioning the partnership with Microsoft and its implications.

