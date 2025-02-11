Left Menu

Space Start-Up Digantara Expands to the US with $10-15M Investment Plan

Bengaluru-based space start-up Digantara has announced the launch of its operations in Colorado, USA. This expansion includes a $1 million investment with plans for an additional $10-15 million. The move aligns with strategic India-US initiatives and involves collaboration with US defense agencies.

Bengaluru's space start-up, Digantara, is extending its footprint to the United States with a new base in Colorado. The company has committed $1 million to this expansion, aiming to further invest $10-15 million within six to eight months.

This strategic move is designed to serve high-profile clients such as the US Department of Defense agencies, including the USAF and Space Force, and is supported by the Colorado state government.

The expansion follows active participation in key India-US collaborative frameworks like iCET and INDUS-X. Digantara's operations will bolster spacecraft manufacturing while advancing space surveillance technologies critical for US intelligence and defense missions.

