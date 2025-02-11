Space Start-Up Digantara Expands to the US with $10-15M Investment Plan

Bengaluru's space start-up, Digantara, is extending its footprint to the United States with a new base in Colorado. The company has committed $1 million to this expansion, aiming to further invest $10-15 million within six to eight months.

This strategic move is designed to serve high-profile clients such as the US Department of Defense agencies, including the USAF and Space Force, and is supported by the Colorado state government.

The expansion follows active participation in key India-US collaborative frameworks like iCET and INDUS-X. Digantara's operations will bolster spacecraft manufacturing while advancing space surveillance technologies critical for US intelligence and defense missions.

(With inputs from agencies.)