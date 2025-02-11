Left Menu

BEML and GSL Join Forces for Maritime Innovation

BEML has partnered with Goa Shipyard Limited to focus on maritime projects. Their agreement will involve manufacturing GFRP composite parts for defence and commercial applications. BEML will also use GSL's facilities for naval craft repairs. The deal aims to boost India's self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 19:04 IST
BEML and GSL Join Forces for Maritime Innovation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BEML has announced a significant partnership with Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) aimed at driving innovation in maritime projects. The collaboration, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), will particularly focus on the manufacturing of glass fibre-reinforced polymer (GFRP) composite parts.

This joint effort will address the needs of both defence and commercial sectors, with the state-owned company highlighting the use of GSL's specialized facilities like ship lift and dry dock for the repair of Indian naval crafts.

The agreement, signed on the sidelines of Aero India 2025, signals a step towards reducing dependency on imports and enhancing India's self-reliance in the defence and maritime domains, as emphasized by BEML's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025