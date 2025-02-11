BEML and GSL Join Forces for Maritime Innovation

BEML has announced a significant partnership with Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) aimed at driving innovation in maritime projects. The collaboration, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), will particularly focus on the manufacturing of glass fibre-reinforced polymer (GFRP) composite parts.

This joint effort will address the needs of both defence and commercial sectors, with the state-owned company highlighting the use of GSL's specialized facilities like ship lift and dry dock for the repair of Indian naval crafts.

The agreement, signed on the sidelines of Aero India 2025, signals a step towards reducing dependency on imports and enhancing India's self-reliance in the defence and maritime domains, as emphasized by BEML's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)