Mixed Reactions on Wall Street Amid Economic Uncertainty

Wall Street's main indexes wrapped up the trading day with mixed results as investors absorbed Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments on interest rates. Coca-Cola and Apple stood out, posting gains that counterbalanced Tesla's losses, and creating a varied close for the day.

The U.S. economy, described as "strong overall" by Powell, led the central bank to hold off on further interest rate cuts. However, the market remained on edge, awaiting comments from President Donald Trump on new tariffs. Recent increases on steel and aluminum imports have intensified trade tensions, contributing to investor uncertainty.

On the corporate front, Coca-Cola's stock rose after beating revenue expectations, and Apple climbed following reports of a partnership with Alibaba. Meanwhile, DuPont de Nemours saw a notable increase in share price, bolstered by a positive profit forecast. Contrarily, Fidelity suffered after predicting lower-than-expected earnings.

(With inputs from agencies.)