Left Menu

Mixed Reactions on Wall Street Amid Economic Uncertainty

Wall Street closed mixed as investors weighed Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks on interest rates. Gains in Coca-Cola and Apple offset Tesla's losses. Market volatility remains amid U.S. tariff tensions. Activist investments boosted Phillips 66 and DuPont de Nemours. Mixed forecasts affected Fidelity National Information Services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-02-2025 02:36 IST | Created: 12-02-2025 02:36 IST
Mixed Reactions on Wall Street Amid Economic Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's main indexes wrapped up the trading day with mixed results as investors absorbed Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments on interest rates. Coca-Cola and Apple stood out, posting gains that counterbalanced Tesla's losses, and creating a varied close for the day.

The U.S. economy, described as "strong overall" by Powell, led the central bank to hold off on further interest rate cuts. However, the market remained on edge, awaiting comments from President Donald Trump on new tariffs. Recent increases on steel and aluminum imports have intensified trade tensions, contributing to investor uncertainty.

On the corporate front, Coca-Cola's stock rose after beating revenue expectations, and Apple climbed following reports of a partnership with Alibaba. Meanwhile, DuPont de Nemours saw a notable increase in share price, bolstered by a positive profit forecast. Contrarily, Fidelity suffered after predicting lower-than-expected earnings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Pushes Arms Sales to Europe for Ukraine Aid

Trump Administration Pushes Arms Sales to Europe for Ukraine Aid

 Global
2
U.S. Resumes Global Food Aid: Chaos Amid Policy Shift

U.S. Resumes Global Food Aid: Chaos Amid Policy Shift

 Global
3
Musk's $97.4 Billion Bid Challenges OpenAI's Nonprofit Conversion

Musk's $97.4 Billion Bid Challenges OpenAI's Nonprofit Conversion

 Global
4
High-Stakes Showdown: Philippine Midterms and Family Feuds

High-Stakes Showdown: Philippine Midterms and Family Feuds

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025