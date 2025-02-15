Tiger Global Management LLC's Strategic Share Movements

Tiger Global Management LLC has raised its investment portfolio by increasing share stakes in several major companies. Recent filings reveal the firm's boosted holdings in Reddit with 2 million Class A shares, PDD Holdings Inc with 2.6 million sponsored ads shares, and Zscaler Inc with 1.5 million shares.

Further strategic investments include raising its share stake in Spotify Technology to 1.3 million shares and Sherwin Williams Co to 1 million shares. These changes reflect Tiger Global Management's tactical approach to asset management as of the quarter ending December 31, 2024.

These investment adjustments, documented in SEC filings, align with previous quarter data, highlighting the firm's dynamic investment strategy. The detailed report is available for further scrutiny through the provided sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)