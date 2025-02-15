Left Menu

Tiger Global Management LLC's Strategic Share Movements

Tiger Global Management LLC has strategically increased its share stakes in multiple companies, including Reddit, PDD Holdings Inc, Zscaler Inc, Spotify Technology, and Sherwin Williams Co. The changes in holdings were reported for the quarter ending December 31, 2024, compared to the previous quarter ending September 30, 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2025 01:02 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 01:02 IST
Tiger Global Management LLC's Strategic Share Movements

Tiger Global Management LLC has raised its investment portfolio by increasing share stakes in several major companies. Recent filings reveal the firm's boosted holdings in Reddit with 2 million Class A shares, PDD Holdings Inc with 2.6 million sponsored ads shares, and Zscaler Inc with 1.5 million shares.

Further strategic investments include raising its share stake in Spotify Technology to 1.3 million shares and Sherwin Williams Co to 1 million shares. These changes reflect Tiger Global Management's tactical approach to asset management as of the quarter ending December 31, 2024.

These investment adjustments, documented in SEC filings, align with previous quarter data, highlighting the firm's dynamic investment strategy. The detailed report is available for further scrutiny through the provided sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025