TSMC Eyes Control of Intel’s Factory Operations as Trump Officials Intervene
Taiwanese contract manufacturer TSMC is contemplating a controlling stake in Intel's manufacturing plants, following encouragement from U.S. President Trump's team. This potential partnership could serve as a financial boost for Intel, which has faced challenges in maximizing the surging AI chip demand. The idea is in its early discussion stages.
Taiwanese contract manufacturer TSMC is reportedly considering acquiring a controlling stake in Intel's manufacturing plants, according to Bloomberg News. The proposal comes after recent meetings prompted by officials connected to U.S. President Donald Trump.
The concept has been presented as a potential lifeline for Intel, which has struggled to maintain its place in the booming AI chip market and hopes to pivot to a contract manufacturing business model.
Although the discussions are in preliminary stages with no concrete partnership structure yet, the deal could ultimately lead to TSMC operating Intel's semiconductor facilities in the U.S.
