OpenAI Snubs Musk's $97.4 Billion Bid, Keeps Nonprofit Mission Alive
OpenAI rejected a $97.4 billion bid from Elon Musk's consortium. The startup, co-founded by Musk, is committed to its nonprofit mission despite Musk's departure in 2019 and subsequent attempts to influence its direction. The firm's board remains dedicated to ensuring AI benefits all of humanity.
In a decisive move, OpenAI has turned down a $97.4 billion proposal from a group led by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, marking its steadfast commitment to its nonprofit mission.
Musk, who co-founded OpenAI with CEO Sam Altman, attempted the bid as the startup continues its transition towards a for-profit model following his exit in 2019. The board, however, emphasized its resolve to keep the firm aligned with its original mission.
"OpenAI is not for sale," declared Chairman Bret Taylor, addressing the board's unanimous decision. Allegations persist of a shift away from public good toward profitability, fueling the ongoing rift between Musk and Altman.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- OpenAI
- Elon Musk
- Sam Altman
- AI
- nonprofit
- for-profit
- technology
- billionaire
- bid
- rejection
ALSO READ
India is making its presence felt as a major global player in field of digital technology: President Murmu.
My government has used digital technology as a tool for social justice, equality: President Murmu.
Lack of appropriate governance framework for AI may lead to potential abuse or misuse of technology: Survey.
Digital Frontiers: How Technology is Shaping a Green and Inclusive Future
AET Displays to Revolutionize LED Technology at ISE 2025