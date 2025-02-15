OpenAI Snubs Musk's $97.4 Billion Bid, Keeps Nonprofit Mission Alive

In a decisive move, OpenAI has turned down a $97.4 billion proposal from a group led by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, marking its steadfast commitment to its nonprofit mission.

Musk, who co-founded OpenAI with CEO Sam Altman, attempted the bid as the startup continues its transition towards a for-profit model following his exit in 2019. The board, however, emphasized its resolve to keep the firm aligned with its original mission.

"OpenAI is not for sale," declared Chairman Bret Taylor, addressing the board's unanimous decision. Allegations persist of a shift away from public good toward profitability, fueling the ongoing rift between Musk and Altman.

