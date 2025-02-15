Trade Tensions: EU and US in Tariff Talks

European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic is set to travel to Washington on Monday for crucial discussions addressing the tensions over new U.S. tariffs. The European Commission announced the visit, emphasizing the potential impact of these tariffs on transatlantic trade.

According to plans unveiled by U.S. President Donald Trump, a 25% tariff will be imposed on all steel and aluminum imports starting March 12. Furthermore, reciprocal tariffs set for April threaten to affect European car exports to the United States, marking another chapter in the ongoing trade negotiations.

Sefcovic recently initiated dialogue with American officials and is scheduled to address the American Enterprise Institute think tank on Wednesday. His visit underscores the urgency and significance of these trade discussions.

