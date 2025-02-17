Xi Jinping Courts Tech Titans to Revive Business Sentiment

In a significant move to bolster private sector confidence, Chinese President Xi Jinping convened a meeting with leading figures from the country's technology industry, including Jack Ma of Alibaba and Ren Zhengfei from Huawei. The meeting signals a critical shift as Beijing seeks to restore business enthusiasm, following years of regulatory crackdowns.

Held at the Great Hall of the People, the symposium featured remarks by Xi, urging business leaders to expand their operations both domestically and internationally. This initiative comes as China's tech industry faces rising tensions with the U.S. The attendance of high-profile executives underscores the government's reliance on private firms for technological advancement and economic growth.

The meeting occurs amid a challenging economic backdrop, with recent U.S. export controls on semiconductors and weak domestic consumption. Despite potential regulatory uncertainties, the participation of industry stalwarts like Ma holds promise for invigorating investor confidence and redefining China's tech landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)