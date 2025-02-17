Left Menu

Xi Jinping Courts Tech Titans to Revive Business Sentiment

Chinese President Xi Jinping held a meeting with top technology leaders, including Alibaba's Jack Ma, to boost sentiment in the private business sector. The symposium marks a shift in Beijing's approach after recent regulatory crackdowns and aims to encourage domestic and international expansion amid the China-U.S. tech rivalry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 14:17 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 13:03 IST
Xi Jinping Courts Tech Titans to Revive Business Sentiment
Chinese leader Xi Jinping opened the ruling Communist Party's twice-a-decade National Congress. Image Credit: ANI

In a significant move to bolster private sector confidence, Chinese President Xi Jinping convened a meeting with leading figures from the country's technology industry, including Jack Ma of Alibaba and Ren Zhengfei from Huawei. The meeting signals a critical shift as Beijing seeks to restore business enthusiasm, following years of regulatory crackdowns.

Held at the Great Hall of the People, the symposium featured remarks by Xi, urging business leaders to expand their operations both domestically and internationally. This initiative comes as China's tech industry faces rising tensions with the U.S. The attendance of high-profile executives underscores the government's reliance on private firms for technological advancement and economic growth.

The meeting occurs amid a challenging economic backdrop, with recent U.S. export controls on semiconductors and weak domestic consumption. Despite potential regulatory uncertainties, the participation of industry stalwarts like Ma holds promise for invigorating investor confidence and redefining China's tech landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025