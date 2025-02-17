BEL Expands Production: New Assembly Line for Electronic Fuzes Inaugurated

Navratna defence PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) has inaugurated its second assembly line for electronic fuzes at its Pune facility. The move aims to bolster India's self-reliance in defense production.

The inauguration was conducted by Lt Gen Amardeep Singh Aujla, Master General Sustenance of the Indian Army, in the presence of BEL's Chairman and Managing Director Manoj Jain. BEL-Pune plays a crucial role in advancing indigenous defense capabilities.

This new assembly line is a strategic effort by BEL-Pune to meet the increasing demand for electronic fuzes. It reflects the company's dedication to self-reliance, aligning with the government's Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat campaigns, and showcases its capacity to provide advanced technological solutions to the Indian Armed Forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)