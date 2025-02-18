Left Menu

Everton Unveils Future Icon: Bramley-Moore Dock Stadium Test Event

Everton's new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock hosted 10,000 fans for a test event against Wigan Athletic. The arena, costing nearly 800 million pounds, will replace Goodison Park next season and serve as a venue for Euro 2028. Everton lost to Wigan 2-1 in the under-18 friendly match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 10:16 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 10:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Everton unveiled its new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock with a 10,000-strong crowd attending a test event featuring an under-18 clash against Wigan Athletic. The state-of-the-art arena, set to replace Goodison Park next season, signifies a monumental shift for the club and the community.

Spanning four years of construction, the 52,888-seater venue cost close to 800 million pounds and is designed to bring fans closer to the action. "Whoever's designed it has done a fantastic job because the stands are on top of you," Everton under-18 coach Keith Southern remarked, anticipating a dynamic atmosphere next season.

The event also marked a historical moment, as Wigan's Harrison Rimmer earned the first goal at the new stadium. Everton lost 2-1, with Ray Robert scoring for the hosts. Meanwhile, Goodison Park's historic run will conclude on May 18, making way for a redevelopment project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

