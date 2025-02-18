EU Confronts Trump's Trade Policies

The relationship between the United States and Europe is strained, according to the European Union's competition chief, Teresa Ribera. She claims President Donald Trump has disrupted the 'trustful relationship,' requiring Brussels to focus on providing the predictability and stability absent in Washington.

Teresa Ribera, a leading EU official, emphasizes the need for Europe to negotiate with the U.S. White House but stresses that European values on human rights, democracy, and unity are non-negotiable. She criticizes Trump's transactional politics and insists Europe must adhere to its principles.

The escalating U.S.-EU trade tensions manifest in Trump's tariffs on steel, aluminum, and other goods, with the EU ready to respond firmly. Ribera warns of business disruptions due to Trump's unpredictable trade policies and highlights forthcoming EU decisions regarding U.S. tech giants under EU regulation.

