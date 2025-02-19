Vladimir Putin Appoints New Space Envoy Amid Cosmic Challenges

In a strategic move, President Vladimir Putin has appointed Yuri Borisov, the former chief of Russia's space agency Roscosmos, as his special envoy for international space cooperation. This announcement follows Borisov's dismissal from Roscosmos earlier this month, a decision made after the failed attempt of an uncrewed mission to the moon.

Borisov, who succeeded the esteemed cosmonaut Sergei Krikalev, now shoulders the responsibility of steering Russia's international space collaborations. During his tenure at Roscosmos, Borisov had embarked on ambitious projects, though his leadership saw setbacks, with Moscow's first moon mission in 47 years ending in a crash-landing on the lunar surface.

The leadership role at Roscosmos has now been filled by Dmitry Bakanov, previously Deputy Transport Minister. Borisov's new appointment is seen as a move to reinvigorate Russia's space ambitions, including plans for a domestic orbital space station to succeed the International Space Station.

