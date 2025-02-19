Apple's Budget iPhone SE Poised to Reinvent Mid-Range Market

Apple is gearing up to unveil its new budget iPhone model, the SE 4, on Wednesday in a strategic move to expand its influence in the mid-range smartphone market. Facing competition from brands like Samsung and Huawei, Apple aims to integrate artificial intelligence into its devices, enhancing their appeal.

The iPhone SE's new iteration, priced higher than its 2022 counterpart at $429, is expected to feature substantial upgrades in design and functionality. If these enhancements meet consumer expectations, the SE 4 could significantly bolster Apple's market position, as noted by Varun Mishra of Counterpoint Research.

With declining sales of the SE model, which constituted just 1% of Apple's total iPhone revenue last year, this release seeks to reinvigorate its standing. Adopting USB Type-C charging will enable continued sales in regions like the European Union, aligning with local regulatory requirements.

