Apple's Budget iPhone SE Poised to Reinvent Mid-Range Market
Apple plans to launch its latest budget iPhone SE to capture more of the mid-range smartphone market. Scheduled for release on Wednesday, the new SE model will contend with popular Android smartphones and lure customers with AI features and design upgrades, aiming to revive its market share.
Apple is gearing up to unveil its new budget iPhone model, the SE 4, on Wednesday in a strategic move to expand its influence in the mid-range smartphone market. Facing competition from brands like Samsung and Huawei, Apple aims to integrate artificial intelligence into its devices, enhancing their appeal.
The iPhone SE's new iteration, priced higher than its 2022 counterpart at $429, is expected to feature substantial upgrades in design and functionality. If these enhancements meet consumer expectations, the SE 4 could significantly bolster Apple's market position, as noted by Varun Mishra of Counterpoint Research.
With declining sales of the SE model, which constituted just 1% of Apple's total iPhone revenue last year, this release seeks to reinvigorate its standing. Adopting USB Type-C charging will enable continued sales in regions like the European Union, aligning with local regulatory requirements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
