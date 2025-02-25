Mars' Ancient Beaches: Unraveling Secrets with Zhurong Rover

The Zhurong rover, launched by China, has made a groundbreaking discovery on Mars. Ground-penetrating radar data has unearthed signs of ancient beaches, potentially marking the shoreline of a massive ocean that once existed on the Martian northern plains around 3.5 to 4 billion years ago. This era dates back to a time when Mars had a thicker atmosphere and a warmer climate, raising intriguing possibilities about the presence of life.

In related science and technology news, Elon Musk's SpaceX is planning to deploy Starlink satellite internet terminals within the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration's airspace to enhance network efficiency. Musk's plan may soon face challenges as competition heats up from Chinese and Amazon-backed services, both striving to dominate the satellite internet sector.

Furthermore, notable advancements in network technology were revealed, with French company Eutelsat successfully conducting the world's first 5G network trial from space. Utilizing OneWeb's low Earth orbit satellites in collaboration with Airbus and MediaTek, this trial signifies a pivotal step forward in communications technology.

