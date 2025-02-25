Left Menu

India-US Collaboration Under Trump-Modi Initiative

India and the US have commenced work on the agenda set by President Trump and Prime Minister Modi following their joint declaration. Collaborations involve discussions across research, technology, and trade sectors to strengthen bilateral ties and promote prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 25-02-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 20:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant step, India and the US have commenced collaborative efforts on the agenda laid out by US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This development comes shortly after the joint declaration between the two nations.

US Consul General Mike Hankey announced that the US is initiating discussions with leading research and academic institutions within India. The focus includes research, cooperation, and enhancing commercial relationships across crucial sectors such as defense, technology, energy, and critical minerals.

The initiative aims to build a more prosperous future by maintaining high-level engagement among government, research, and business sectors. It also seeks to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Key leaders in industry and academia, including experts from prominent Indian institutions, are participating in these engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

