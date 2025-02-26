Argentina's Economic Surge: December Data Exceeds Expectations

Argentina's economic activity witnessed a robust increase of 5.5% in December, compared to the same period last year, according to official data released on Tuesday. This growth overtakes the 3.5% expansion that analysts anticipated in their Reuters survey.

The announcement from the country's official statistics agency highlighted an upcoming challenge of a 1.8% annual decline in national economic activity projected for 2024.

These figures present a mixed picture of Argentina's economic outlook, with the end-of-year surge contrasting with the broader concerns of stagnation in the forthcoming financial year.

