Argentina's Economic Surge: December Data Exceeds Expectations
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 00:46 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 00:46 IST
Argentina's economic activity witnessed a robust increase of 5.5% in December, compared to the same period last year, according to official data released on Tuesday. This growth overtakes the 3.5% expansion that analysts anticipated in their Reuters survey.
The announcement from the country's official statistics agency highlighted an upcoming challenge of a 1.8% annual decline in national economic activity projected for 2024.
These figures present a mixed picture of Argentina's economic outlook, with the end-of-year surge contrasting with the broader concerns of stagnation in the forthcoming financial year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
