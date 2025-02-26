Intuitive Machines' Athena: Aiming for the Moon with Precision after Odysseus

Intuitive Machines is on the cusp of launching its second lunar mission with the six-legged lander, Athena, poised for liftoff atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The launch is scheduled for 7:17 p.m., marking a pivotal moment for the company after their first mission ended prematurely with a hard landing.

Athena, standing as tall as a giraffe, is packed with scientific instruments, including a novel 'hopper' rover designed to explore the lunar terrain post-touchdown. The launch is a part of a four-day window, offering several opportunities if initial attempts face delays.

Intuitive Machines has taken key steps to enhance Athena's design by improving the laser altimeter that previously contributed to the hard landing. The company's senior vice president, Trent Martin, expressed confidence in the adjustments, highlighting the mission's complexity and potential contributions to NASA's future lunar ambitions under the Artemis program.

