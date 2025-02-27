Left Menu

Nasscom Partners with KITS to Boost Innovation in Karnataka's Tech Sector

Nasscom, in collaboration with the Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS), inked an MoU to drive innovation and IP growth in Karnataka's tech sector. The initiative aims to position the region as a leading innovation hub with a focus on startups and SMEs, enhancing their IP and innovation capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 19:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Nasscom has collaborated with the Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS) to bolster innovation and intellectual property (IP) growth in Karnataka's tech industry.

KITS serves as the implementing agency for the state's Department of Electronics, Information Technology, Biotechnology, and Science & Technology.

According to a company statement, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed to enhance Karnataka's reputation as a top innovation hub. This initiative seeks to create IP, foster economic growth, and develop and commercialize advanced technology.

The focus will be on establishing an IP enablement program to promote innovation and increase patent filings through structured mentorship and support. Technical support, IP mentorship, workshops, and capacity-building initiatives will be available to educational institutions.

Nasscom's IP Enablement Program is a key part of the MoU, aimed at providing structured mentorship and resources to Karnataka's IT sector—especially startups and SMEs—to strengthen their IP management and innovation skills. This move aims to accelerate patent filings and technological progress statewide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

