Germany's Steadfast Support for Ukraine: A 3 Billion Euro Pledge
Germany's Economics Minister, Robert Habeck, expressed support for Ukraine, urging a swift release of 3 billion euros for defense. He emphasized the need for urgent action to aid Ukraine. The current exchange is 1 USD equals 0.9639 euros. This support reflects Germany's commitment to Ukraine's defense amidst ongoing challenges.
- Country:
- Germany
Robert Habeck, Germany's Economics Minister and Vice Chancellor, has made a firm call for international solidarity with Ukraine. On Saturday, he emphasized the urgency for a rapid release of 3 billion euros, equivalent to 3.1 billion USD, to bolster Ukraine's defense efforts.
In a direct message shared on social media platform X, Habeck urged immediate actions to provide the necessary backing to Ukraine amid its challenges. "In order to secure the necessary support for Ukraine, we should now do what we can in the short term," he stated.
The currency exchange rate at the time is 1 USD to 0.9639 euros, underlining the financial commitment required to meet this aid package. Habeck's call to action reinforces Germany's strategic support for Ukraine during this critical period.
(With inputs from agencies.)
