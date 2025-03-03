Mech Tech 2023: Transforming the Face of Mechanised Warfare
The Mech Tech seminar at Chandimandir Military Station, inaugurated by Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen N S Raja Subramani, focused on mechanised warfare's future. It featured discussions on AI, advanced armour, and communication networks, emphasizing indigenous defence capabilities and fostering military-industry collaboration.
Country:
- India
The two-day 'Mech Tech' seminar-cum-exhibition commenced at Chandimandir Military Station on Monday, inaugurated by Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen N S Raja Subramani. The event aims to be a platform for discussing the latest technological advancements in mechanised warfare.
Senior military officers, defence industry leaders, and academia deliberated on key topics such as AI, autonomous systems, and advanced armour protection. They emphasized the need for technological innovation in response to evolving threats and highlighted the importance of indigenous defence capabilities in line with India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision.
The event also included panel discussions, live demonstrations, and interactive sessions that foster collaboration between the military and technology developers. With participation from top academic institutions and industry representatives, it aimed to enhance the capability of Indian Army's mechanised platforms.

