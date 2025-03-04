Early Retirement Opportunity at HHS Amid Downsizing
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is offering employees the option for early retirement as part of its restructuring or downsizing plans. This opportunity is available until March 14, as per an email acquired by Reuters.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has announced that employees may consider applying for early retirement. This initiative comes as part of a broader restructuring or downsizing strategy within the department.
Employees interested in this option must submit their applications by the end of the day on March 14. This development was communicated through an internal email obtained by Reuters.
The move aligns with authorities granted to agencies undergoing significant organizational changes, offering a window for those considering retirement to transition earlier than planned.
