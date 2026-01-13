Left Menu

The Growing Significance of ODI Cricket in a T20-Centric World

Henry Nicholls emphasizes the growing importance of One Day Internationals (ODIs) amid limited scheduling, especially against teams like India. As T20 formats gain prominence, ODIs offer unique challenges and are critical for player development. Nicholls highlights strategic gameplay and learnings from top players in global cricket events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajkot | Updated: 13-01-2026 14:41 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 14:41 IST
New Zealand cricketer Henry Nicholls stressed the increasing importance of One Day Internationals (ODIs) amid fewer matches scheduled between major global events. This ongoing series against India, despite the focus on the upcoming T20 World Cup, holds significant relevance.

Nicholls points out that New Zealand players have been maintaining their agility and skill through List-A cricket back home. The ODIs provide valuable experience for cricketers, especially for young and inexperienced players facing legends like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Addressing the impact of the one-ball rule after the 34th over, Nicholls noted how it intensifies the latter part of the innings. He suggested teams might need to alter their strategies and take more risks earlier to adapt to this change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

