SpaceX Scrubs Eighth Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Issue

SpaceX delayed its eighth Starship test flight from Texas due to an unspecified issue on the rocket system's core. The flight was to deploy mock Starlink satellites, marking the first launch since a January explosion. A new attempt may be made after inspection of the rocket.

Updated: 04-03-2025 07:16 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 07:16 IST
SpaceX Scrubs Eighth Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Issue
SpaceX's eighth Starship test flight from Texas was called off on Monday due to an unspecified issue on the rocket system's core, delaying the mission for at least 24 hours. The test was intended to deploy mock Starlink satellites, marking a significant step for SpaceX.

This launch would have been the first Starship flight since a January mission ended in an explosive failure just eight minutes after liftoff, sending debris over the Caribbean and triggering a federal investigation. The postponement occurred during a countdown pause 40 seconds before liftoff, as SpaceX staff investigated the problem.

SpaceX spokesman Dan Huot mentioned the possibility of attempting the launch again on Tuesday, subject to the outcome of the current issue. CEO Elon Musk advised that it would be prudent to destack, inspect both stages, and reattempt the mission within a couple of days.

