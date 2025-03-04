Uber and Waymo Rev Up Self-Driving Taxis in Austin
Uber and Waymo have partnered to introduce self-driving taxis in Austin, Texas, starting Tuesday. This collaboration aims to expand Waymo's robotaxi service to more cities, including Atlanta. The initiative highlights a shift towards autonomous vehicles, leveraging Waymo's technology with Uber's platform.
- Country:
- United States
Ride-hailing giant Uber and autonomous vehicle pioneer Waymo are set to transform urban mobility in Austin, Texas, with the launch of self-driving taxis starting Tuesday. This venture is part of a strategic partnership intended to scale Waymo's autonomous services into new territories.
Austin is the first city to witness this collaboration, but later this year, the project aims to debut in Atlanta. These efforts signify a broader push by Waymo to assert its dominance in the robotaxi market, already operational in cities like Phoenix, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.
Despite the push for autonomy, riders in Austin can still opt for a traditional Uber experience, though they can signal a preference for autonomous rides via app settings. This initiative coincides with technology-driven changes across the industry, including efforts by companies like Tesla and General Motors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uber
- Waymo
- self-driving
- taxis
- Austin
- robotaxi
- autonomous
- technology
- ride-hailing
- partnership
ALSO READ
ARAPL RaaS Drives Into US Market with Autonomous Electric Vehicles
Mahindra Partners with Anduril to Boost Maritime Security with Autonomous Systems
Zoram People's Movement Leader Appointed as New Chief Executive of Lai Autonomous District Council
China Tightens Grip on Autonomous Driving Software with New Regulations
Unveiling VTDx: Hexagon's Cloud Revolution for Autonomous Vehicle Testing