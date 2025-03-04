Uber and Waymo Rev Up Self-Driving Taxis in Austin

Ride-hailing giant Uber and autonomous vehicle pioneer Waymo are set to transform urban mobility in Austin, Texas, with the launch of self-driving taxis starting Tuesday. This venture is part of a strategic partnership intended to scale Waymo's autonomous services into new territories.

Austin is the first city to witness this collaboration, but later this year, the project aims to debut in Atlanta. These efforts signify a broader push by Waymo to assert its dominance in the robotaxi market, already operational in cities like Phoenix, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.

Despite the push for autonomy, riders in Austin can still opt for a traditional Uber experience, though they can signal a preference for autonomous rides via app settings. This initiative coincides with technology-driven changes across the industry, including efforts by companies like Tesla and General Motors.

(With inputs from agencies.)