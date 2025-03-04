Sweeping Government Overhaul: Trump's DOGE Initiative Under Fire

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to highlight his aggressive cuts to the federal bureaucracy in a major congressional address, praising Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) for its controversial restructuring efforts.

Musk and his DOGE team have wielded immense power, dismantling entire government agencies and eliminating tens of thousands of jobs within six weeks. Critics, including numerous lawmakers, have raised alarms over potential conflicts of interest with Musk's extensive business ventures in sectors like electric vehicles and space exploration.

Despite being credited with saving $105 billion, DOGE's financial claims remain speculative and error-prone. With multiple lawsuits challenging these drastic moves, public scrutiny is intensifying as the downsizing impacts essential agencies and services across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)