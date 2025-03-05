Adidas Concludes Yeezy Liquidation Amidst Financial Setback

Adidas has wrapped up the sale of its last remaining Yeezy sneakers, marking the end of the brand's liquidation process for the lucrative line created with rapper Ye. The sportswear giant severed ties with Ye in October 2022 following his controversial antisemitic statements.

The termination of the Yeezy partnership left a significant dent in Adidas' revenue stream, leading to an annual loss in 2023. This impact was especially felt in the United States, where the shoes were particularly popular. In 2024, Adidas reported a 2% decrease in North American sales attributed to the decline in Yeezy footwear offers.

The liquidation began in May 2023, with Adidas promising to allocate part of the proceeds to groups fighting antisemitism, including the Anti-Defamation League. The company generated 650 million euros in revenue and 200 million euros in profits from the Yeezy sales in 2024, a decline from previous years.

