On January 14, Elon Musk publicly addressed concerns over the AI tool, Grok, stating he is not aware of any inappropriate images being generated by the platform.

Musk emphasized that Grok has strict protocols to refuse all requests intended to produce illegal content, ensuring the platform's compliance with legal frameworks.

This statement comes amid growing anxiety about the capabilities of AI in generating potentially harmful content, reinforcing Musk's commitment to ethical AI usage.

