Musk Addresses Grok Concerns

Elon Musk clarified concerns regarding the AI tool, Grok, stating he's unaware of any illegal images generated by the platform. He assured that Grok refuses to create illegal content when prompted, addressing public concerns over AI-generated imagery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 19:20 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 19:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On January 14, Elon Musk publicly addressed concerns over the AI tool, Grok, stating he is not aware of any inappropriate images being generated by the platform.

Musk emphasized that Grok has strict protocols to refuse all requests intended to produce illegal content, ensuring the platform's compliance with legal frameworks.

This statement comes amid growing anxiety about the capabilities of AI in generating potentially harmful content, reinforcing Musk's commitment to ethical AI usage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

