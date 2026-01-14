Kerala Government Stands With Nun in Legal Battle Against Ex-Bishop
The Kerala government issued a ration card to a nun who accused former Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal of rape, offering financial relief. The nun, grateful for the government's support, seeks a special prosecutor for her ongoing legal fight against Mulakkal's acquittal, highlighting church authorities' silence.
In a significant move, the Kerala government on Wednesday provided a ration card to the nun who accused former Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal of rape, underscoring the state's support amid ongoing financial hardships faced by her and two fellow nuns.
The cards were delivered following directives from Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil. The nun expressed gratitude for the intervention, urging further assistance through the appointment of a special public prosecutor for her legal battle.
Despite the 2022 acquittal of Bishop Mulakkal, the nun continues her quest for justice, challenging the verdict in the Kerala High Court. She has criticized the church's persistent silence on the issue.
