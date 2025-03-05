Legal Showdown: Musk vs. OpenAI - Billionaires Battle for AI Future

A federal judge has ruled against Elon Musk's injunction to prevent OpenAI from becoming a for-profit entity, though she agreed to expedite Musk's legal claims. This decision fuels ongoing tensions between Musk and the AI company, which he accuses of diverging from its nonprofit origins.

The dispute, which involves OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman and other tech giants such as Microsoft, could soon play out in a California courtroom this fall. Musk, who initially invested around USD 45 million into OpenAI, has ramped up his legal efforts, challenging the firm's shift in mission and accusing it of anti-competitive behavior.

Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, who previously oversaw high-profile tech cases, called the conflict "billionaires vs billionaires." Emails highlighted in the case reveal Musk's desire to integrate OpenAI with Tesla for his benefit, sparking further debate over its mission and future trajectory.

