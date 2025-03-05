Left Menu

India's Quantum Leap: Navigating National Security in the Quantum Era

India must adopt a multi-pronged strategy to ensure national security in the quantum computing era, suggests a NITI Aayog report. Bilateral partnerships and a strategic framework are crucial for India to capitalize on this evolving technology while safeguarding against emerging threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 17:30 IST
India's Quantum Leap: Navigating National Security in the Quantum Era
  • India

India is urged to employ a multi-faceted approach to safeguard its national security amid the advent of quantum computing, as per a research paper by NITI Aayog. The document highlights the pressing need for bilateral partnerships to swiftly integrate emerging technologies.

The NITI Frontier Tech Hub, in conjunction with the Data Security Council of India, has unveiled a paper examining the swift advancements in quantum computing. It discusses the national security implications and outlines necessary steps for India to remain ahead in this technological race.

Quantum technology could reshape national security priorities, offering both opportunities and challenges. The paper underscores the formation of a strategic framework to manage these dual elements, advocating for government and industry collaboration to enhance India's preparedness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

