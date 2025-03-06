Left Menu

Surge on job application from women from tier II, III cities in last 4 years: Report

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-03-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 17:59 IST
There is an exponential growth in job applications from women between 2021 and 2024, especially from tier II and III cities on its platform, apna.co, a professional networking platform, said on Thursday.

The platform observed a 3-time rise in job applications from women in tier II and III cities, reflecting a steady shift in women workforce participation beyond metro cities over the past four years, apna.co said in a report.

This rise is mainly driven by expanding job opportunities, increased digital accessibility, and evolving employer hiring patterns, enabling more women from non-metro regions to actively participate in diverse industries, it added.

The report is an analysis of data on apna.co from 2021 till the end of 2024.

The report further revealed that Sales and Business Development, Admin and Back Office, and Customer Support emerged as the top job departments for women job seekers in Tier II and III cities, accounting for 55 per cent of total job applications.

Women in tier II and III cities are also exploring unconventional roles, with nearly 6 lakh applications in Field Sales, 2.5 lakh applications in Delivery and Logistics, and 1.5 lakh applications in Security Services on the platform in 2024, it added.

As employment opportunities expand beyond metro cities, Lucknow, Jaipur, Indore, Bhopal, Surat, Nagpur, and Coimbatore have emerged as key employment hubs where women are actively securing jobs, accounting for over 45 per cent of total job applications on the platform.

''India's workforce is undergoing a transformation, with women from Tier II and III cities stepping into diverse careers across industries. Fueled by digital accessibility and evolving hiring trends, this surge is reshaping workforce dynamics,'' Apna.co founder and CEO Nirmit Parikh added.

