The Great India AI Summit: Pioneering AI-Driven Business Transformation

The inaugural Great India AI Summit in Bangalore attracted 17,000 attendees from across industries, highlighting AI's potential to transform businesses. Hosted by Salesforce, this landmark event showcased AI-driven strategies and success stories, equipping companies with the knowledge to accelerate growth and embrace AI transformations.

Prominent personalities such as Arundhati Bhattacharya, Rahul Dravid, and Devdutt Pattanaik shared insights on the transformative power of AI across various sectors. Discussions centered on AI's role in enhancing decision-making, optimizing performance, and shaping India's digital future, emphasizing responsible and purposeful AI integration.

Notable speakers at the summit, including Deloitte's Prashanth Kaddi and Mahindra Group's Bhuwan Lodha, delved into AI's real-world impact and the evolving landscape of intelligent automation. The summit underscored Salesforce's Agentforce vision for an AI-powered workforce, fostering a limitless digital economy through intelligent augmentation and collaborative human-agent dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)