Bridging the Gender Gap: Women's Rising Role in India's Semiconductor Sector

A report by NLB Services projects that women's participation in India's semiconductor workforce will rise from 25% today to 35% by 2030. Currently, women hold just a quarter of roles, with significant gender gaps in leadership. Bridging this gap requires upskilling, pay parity, and inclusive policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-03-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 16:15 IST
Women are poised to play a more significant role in India's semiconductor industry, with participation expected to grow from 25% today to 35% by 2030, according to global technology and digital talent solutions provider NLB Services.

Currently, men dominate key roles, with the gender disparity most pronounced in leadership where women hold just 5-7% of positions. Industry experts emphasize the need for upskilling programs, pay parity, and inclusive benefits to bridge this gap.

Collaboration between government and private sectors is crucial for creating a sustainable workforce environment. NLB Services CEO, Sachin Alug, highlights the importance of integrating women into the semiconductor ecosystem as India advances its electronics manufacturing goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

