SPARK and EYouth Launch Maharat for Tourism E-Learning Hub in Egypt to Transform Workforce Skills

Empowering 25,000 Tourism Professionals Across MENA with Digital and Business Expertise

SPARK, in collaboration with EYouth and with support from Google.org, has officially launched the Maharat for Tourism E-Learning Hub in Egypt. This pioneering digital platform is designed to equip 25,000 individuals across the MENA region with essential skills to thrive in the rapidly evolving tourism industry. By offering free, high-quality training, Maharat for Tourism aims to bridge the skills gap, enhance workforce competitiveness, and contribute to economic growth in the region.

A Grand Launch Event in Cairo

The launch event took place at the Triumph Plaza Hotel in Cairo, gathering over 100 key stakeholders, including representatives from Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism, industry leaders, and digital learning experts. The initiative aligns with Egypt’s national priorities, ensuring that tourism professionals gain access to the latest digital skills, business management strategies, and customer service best practices.

Innovative Training for a Dynamic Industry

As the tourism sector continues to evolve, professionals need to stay ahead with relevant and practical skills. The Maharat for Tourism platform provides interactive, industry-specific courses designed for both aspiring and experienced tourism professionals. The courses cover:

Digital skills to enhance online presence and engagement

Business management to strengthen leadership and strategic planning

Customer service excellence to improve guest experiences

By equipping learners with these essential competencies, the platform ensures that users remain competitive in an increasingly digital and service-oriented industry.

Strong Backing from the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism

Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism plays a vital role in supporting the Maharat for Tourism E-Learning Hub, recognizing its impact on modernizing workforce training and driving long-term sustainability in the industry.

Dina Almasaeid, SPARK’s Regional Programme Director, emphasized the significance of this initiative, stating:

“We are proud to launch the Maharat for Tourism E-Learning Hub, which will provide thousands of individuals with the opportunity to develop essential skills for success in the tourism sector. The support from Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism further underscores the industry-wide commitment to fostering talent and innovation.”

Building a Future-Ready Workforce

With a strong focus on digital empowerment and skills development, Maharat for Tourism directly contributes to job creation, economic resilience, and workforce sustainability in one of Egypt’s most vital industries. By making high-quality education accessible to all, the platform fosters a new generation of tourism professionals equipped to drive the sector forward.

Enroll Today and Advance Your Career

The Maharat for Tourism E-Learning Hub is now live and available in both English and Arabic, providing tourism professionals and job seekers with an opportunity to elevate their careers.

To learn more and enroll in courses, visit: https://Maharat.SPARK.Ngo/