Cybercrime Unmasked: From Hoodies to Helicopters

In a significant development, Maharashtra Cyber Additional Director General of Police Yashasvi Yadav has shed light on the alarming transformation of cybercriminal operations. Formerly portrayed as lone individuals, these criminals now operate from large-scale setups that mimic organized crime syndicates in terms of scale and sophistication.

This revelation came during the launch of a new helpline by Brush of Hope, in collaboration with Maharashtra Cyber, designed to assist victims of cyberbullying and sextortion. The helpline aims to aid those affected by these crimes, which have grown to epidemic proportions globally.

Yadav underscored the necessity of cyber-hygiene and awareness, stressing the longevity of digital footprints. He emphasized the immense scale of the problem by citing the vast number of smartphones in India and highlighted a notable case where cybercriminals amassed enough wealth to purchase a helicopter. Prominent figures such as actors Farhan Akhtar and Jacqueline Fernandez supported the helpline's launch.

