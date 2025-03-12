Left Menu

Economic Triumph: Jio Joins Forces with SpaceX's Starlink for Indian Satellite Internet Revolution

Reliance Jio and SpaceX's Starlink strike a deal to bring satellite internet to India. Despite past disputes over spectrum allocation, the partnership offers mutual benefits. With government approval pending, Reliance will distribute Starlink products, fostering growth in India’s burgeoning satellite internet sector projected to hit $1.9 billion by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2025 11:36 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 11:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an unexpected turn of events, Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio has aligned with Elon Musk's SpaceX to introduce Starlink satellite internet services to India. This groundbreaking agreement follows months of contention over spectrum distribution policies between the telecom giants.

The deal, pending government approval, positions Reliance Jio as a distributor of Starlink equipment across India, potentially accelerating the country's satellite internet sector growth. This sector is projected to expand by 36% yearly, reaching $1.9 billion by 2030, according to Deloitte. The partnership emerges as Starlink faces challenges in obtaining commercial operation licenses in India.

Analysts regard this strategic alliance as beneficial for both Jio and Starlink, enabling the latter a cost-effective market entry while offering Reliance a competitive edge. The collaboration arrives amid Musk's efforts to expand in India, highlighted by a recent agreement for Tesla's first showroom to sell imported electric vehicles, despite high tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

