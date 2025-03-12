Bharti's New Era: SAT-G Revolutionizes Global Connectivity
Sunil Mittal, Bharti Group's founder, highlights the transformative potential of satellite technology in global communication. Following agreements with SpaceX, Bharti Airtel and Jio plan to deliver Starlink's internet services across India. Mittal encourages collaboration between telecom and satellite sectors to enhance connectivity, inspired by past successes in reducing roaming charges.
Sunil Mittal, founder of Bharti Group, has announced a groundbreaking pact with SpaceX that promises to integrate satellite technology into global communication frameworks, alongside existing 4G, 5G, and future 6G networks.
This strategic partnership with SpaceX's Starlink was unveiled just a day after Mittal's call for industry collaboration at the 2025 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Both Bharti Airtel and Jio have committed to offering high-speed internet services provided by Starlink in India.
Emphasizing the importance of synergy between telecom and satellite sectors, Mittal reminded the industry of past successful initiatives, such as reducing international roaming charges, expressing optimism that the combined efforts will connect even the most remote areas on Earth.
