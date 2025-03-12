Left Menu

Bharti's New Era: SAT-G Revolutionizes Global Connectivity

Sunil Mittal, Bharti Group's founder, highlights the transformative potential of satellite technology in global communication. Following agreements with SpaceX, Bharti Airtel and Jio plan to deliver Starlink's internet services across India. Mittal encourages collaboration between telecom and satellite sectors to enhance connectivity, inspired by past successes in reducing roaming charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2025 11:40 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 11:40 IST
Bharti's New Era: SAT-G Revolutionizes Global Connectivity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sunil Mittal, founder of Bharti Group, has announced a groundbreaking pact with SpaceX that promises to integrate satellite technology into global communication frameworks, alongside existing 4G, 5G, and future 6G networks.

This strategic partnership with SpaceX's Starlink was unveiled just a day after Mittal's call for industry collaboration at the 2025 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Both Bharti Airtel and Jio have committed to offering high-speed internet services provided by Starlink in India.

Emphasizing the importance of synergy between telecom and satellite sectors, Mittal reminded the industry of past successful initiatives, such as reducing international roaming charges, expressing optimism that the combined efforts will connect even the most remote areas on Earth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

 India
2
Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving Support

Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving ...

 Global
3
NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

 India
4
Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI make student evaluations fairer? The rise of automated grading and feedback

AI’s racial bias issue: How image generators are reinforcing eurocentric beauty standards

Dark Side of IoT: Why connected devices are weakest link in cybersecurity

Real-time public transport optimization: The future is here with digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025