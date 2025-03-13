Unistring Tech Solutions Secures Prestigious DRDO Contract for Advanced Defence Project
Unistring Tech Solutions Pvt Ltd has been awarded a significant contract by DRDO, for developing a Compact Electronic Warfare system, enhancing India's defence capabilities. This milestone highlights UTS's leadership in advanced defence technology and reflects its commitment to innovation and national security through development of state-of-the-art solutions.
- Country:
- India
Unistring Tech Solutions Pvt Ltd, a prominent player in the field of advanced defence electronics, has secured a prestigious Rs. 10.3 crore contract from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) of India.
This development project, aimed at creating a Compact Electronic Warfare system, signifies a substantial advancement in India's indigenous defence capabilities. The project is slated for completion within ten months, with prospects for mass production thereafter.
Unistring Tech Solutions, headquartered in Hyderabad, has expressed its commitment to pushing the frontiers of innovation and leadership in the defence sector, underscoring their expertise in electronic warfare technologies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
GTTES 2025: A Global Showcase of Textile Innovation in Mumbai
The Indian Garage Co. Makes Bold Offline Retail Expansion with New Store Launches in Hyderabad and Kochi
AI-powered classrooms: Balancing innovation and sustainability in future schools
Strengthening Thailand’s Economy: Investment, SMEs, and Innovation for the Future
Pharma Innovations and Global Health Strides Amid Challenges