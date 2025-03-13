Unistring Tech Solutions Secures Prestigious DRDO Contract for Advanced Defence Project

Unistring Tech Solutions Pvt Ltd, a prominent player in the field of advanced defence electronics, has secured a prestigious Rs. 10.3 crore contract from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) of India.

This development project, aimed at creating a Compact Electronic Warfare system, signifies a substantial advancement in India's indigenous defence capabilities. The project is slated for completion within ten months, with prospects for mass production thereafter.

Unistring Tech Solutions, headquartered in Hyderabad, has expressed its commitment to pushing the frontiers of innovation and leadership in the defence sector, underscoring their expertise in electronic warfare technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)