Left Menu

Unistring Tech Solutions Secures Prestigious DRDO Contract for Advanced Defence Project

Unistring Tech Solutions Pvt Ltd has been awarded a significant contract by DRDO, for developing a Compact Electronic Warfare system, enhancing India's defence capabilities. This milestone highlights UTS's leadership in advanced defence technology and reflects its commitment to innovation and national security through development of state-of-the-art solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-03-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 14:38 IST
Unistring Tech Solutions Secures Prestigious DRDO Contract for Advanced Defence Project
  • Country:
  • India

Unistring Tech Solutions Pvt Ltd, a prominent player in the field of advanced defence electronics, has secured a prestigious Rs. 10.3 crore contract from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) of India.

This development project, aimed at creating a Compact Electronic Warfare system, signifies a substantial advancement in India's indigenous defence capabilities. The project is slated for completion within ten months, with prospects for mass production thereafter.

Unistring Tech Solutions, headquartered in Hyderabad, has expressed its commitment to pushing the frontiers of innovation and leadership in the defence sector, underscoring their expertise in electronic warfare technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

 Global
2
The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

 Global
3
Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

 Pakistan
4
SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in healthcare: Why ethical guidelines are critical for safe AI adoption

Protecting Industrial IoT: Can AI defend against evolving cyber threats?

AI safety: How LLMs unknowingly spread misinformation

AI agents with emotional intelligence: The next evolution in smart homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025