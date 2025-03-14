Toy Industry's Global Shift: Navigating Trade Tensions and Rising Costs
MGA Entertainment is moving 40% of its toy manufacturing out of China to India, Vietnam, and Indonesia due to rising tariffs under Trump's trade war. This shift aims to mitigate costs, but could lead to higher consumer prices. The broader U.S. toy industry is similarly affected.
In response to the escalating trade war with China, MGA Entertainment, a major supplier to Walmart and Target, is hastening its production shift away from China. The California-based company, known for its popular Bratz and L.O.L. Surprise! dolls, plans to move 40% of its manufacturing to India, Vietnam, and Indonesia within six months, significantly increasing from its current 10% to 15%, according to CEO Isaac Larian.
The shift means that around 60% of MGA's manufacturing will still occur in China, but the company anticipates potential price increases on China-made products to safeguard its slim profit margins. This move is part of a broader strategy among U.S. manufacturers to adjust swiftly to new economic realities amid the tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.
The situation underscores the challenges faced by toy makers like Mattel and Hasbro, which are also exploring diversification of production locations. Meanwhile, consumer prices could rise by up to 20% due to tariffs, impacting retail giants like Walmart and Target, as they navigate discussions with Chinese suppliers. The overall U.S. toy industry is bracing for the repercussions of these geopolitical tensions, seeking alternatives to mitigate financial impacts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
