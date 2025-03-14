Saudi Arabia's Diplomatic Efforts in the Ukraine Crisis

In a recent phone call, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman communicated to Russian President Vladimir Putin that the kingdom remains steadfast in its commitment to promoting dialogue and facilitating a political resolution to the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

This reassurance comes as Saudi Arabia has taken proactive steps by convening separate meetings involving U.S. and Russian officials, alongside similar meetings with U.S. and Ukrainian representatives.

The diplomatic moves underscore Saudi Arabia's role in the international attempt to navigate and possibly conclude the crisis through political means, highlighting its involvement on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)