Saudi Arabia's Diplomatic Efforts in the Ukraine Crisis

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reassured Russian President Vladimir Putin of the kingdom's commitment to aiding dialogue and supporting a political resolution for the Ukraine crisis. Saudi Arabia facilitated separate meetings between U.S. and Russian, as well as U.S. and Ukrainian officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 04:48 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 04:48 IST
Mohammed bin Salman

In a recent phone call, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman communicated to Russian President Vladimir Putin that the kingdom remains steadfast in its commitment to promoting dialogue and facilitating a political resolution to the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

This reassurance comes as Saudi Arabia has taken proactive steps by convening separate meetings involving U.S. and Russian officials, alongside similar meetings with U.S. and Ukrainian representatives.

The diplomatic moves underscore Saudi Arabia's role in the international attempt to navigate and possibly conclude the crisis through political means, highlighting its involvement on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

