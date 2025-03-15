California's Child Internet Privacy Law Faces Legal Challenge

In a significant legal decision, a federal judge ruled that California cannot enforce its law designed to shield children from potentially harmful online content. U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman decided in favor of the trade group NetChoice, granting a preliminary injunction on the grounds of free speech rights under the First Amendment.

NetChoice, which includes major tech firms such as Amazon, Google, and Facebook parent Meta Platforms, argues that the California law would effectively turn its members into state censors. The group believes the legislation promotes censorship under the guise of ensuring children's online privacy.

Despite the setback, California Attorney General Rob Bonta remains committed to defending the state's statutes. The contested law required businesses to assess potential online dangers to children and configure privacy settings accordingly. However, the law's broad nature raised constitutional concerns, as noted by Judge Freeman.

