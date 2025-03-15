NASA's New Chapter: SpaceX Crew-Swap Launch and Celestial Discoveries

NASA and SpaceX have successfully launched a new crew to the International Space Station (ISS), a crucial mission that facilitates the return of veteran astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams. The operation was executed with the timely launch of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Meanwhile, NASA faces bureaucratic challenges as it tackles the submission of its mass layoff plans amidst an unusually high number of priority missions. The agency was recently granted an additional week to deliver these plans, a necessary extension due to the demands of its extensive activities.

In other celestial news, astronomers have identified four small rocky planets orbiting Barnard's star, situated approximately six light-years away. While these planets are considered too hot for life, they present intriguing opportunities for further exploration in our cosmic neighborhood.

(With inputs from agencies.)