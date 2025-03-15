Left Menu

NASA's New Chapter: SpaceX Crew-Swap Launch and Celestial Discoveries

NASA, alongside SpaceX, is making strides with a crucial crew-swap mission to the International Space Station, marking a significant step for two stranded astronauts. Concurrently, astronomers unveil four new planets orbiting Barnard's star, presenting fresh marvels in our quest to decode the cosmos.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 10:30 IST
NASA and SpaceX have successfully launched a new crew to the International Space Station (ISS), a crucial mission that facilitates the return of veteran astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams. The operation was executed with the timely launch of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Meanwhile, NASA faces bureaucratic challenges as it tackles the submission of its mass layoff plans amidst an unusually high number of priority missions. The agency was recently granted an additional week to deliver these plans, a necessary extension due to the demands of its extensive activities.

In other celestial news, astronomers have identified four small rocky planets orbiting Barnard's star, situated approximately six light-years away. While these planets are considered too hot for life, they present intriguing opportunities for further exploration in our cosmic neighborhood.

(With inputs from agencies.)

