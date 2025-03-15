Mission to Mars: Starship and the Humanoid Bot Optimus

SpaceX founder Elon Musk announced that the company's spacecraft, Starship, aims to launch for Mars at the end of next year, accompanied by Tesla's humanoid robot, Optimus.

Musk indicated in a social media post that human landings on the Red Planet might begin as early as 2029, though 2031 is a more realistic timeline depending on the success of preliminary missions. Last year, Musk informed investors that Optimus is expected to handle factory tasks by 2024's close.

Reports from November indicate that under President Donald Trump's administration, the vision of sending humans to Mars takes on increased national significance, potentially impacting NASA's moon initiatives and favoring SpaceX. Starship is integral to SpaceX's prowess in the satellite launch arena, currently led by the Falcon 9, and Musk's larger aims of Mars colonization.

(With inputs from agencies.)