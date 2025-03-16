Left Menu

Trump's Executive Order Cuts Funding for Government-Funded Media

Voice of America employees were placed on leave following a Trump executive order that slashed funding for U.S. news services broadcasting to authoritarian regimes. The move affects Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and Radio Free Asia. Criticism arose from free press advocates and media organizations globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 00:14 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 00:14 IST
Employees at the Voice of America were placed on paid leave over the weekend, as funding for U.S. news services directed at authoritarian regimes was significantly reduced. This development follows President Donald Trump signing a controversial executive order that slashes budgets for government-funded media outlets and six other federal entities.

According to emails obtained by Reuters, several employees at the international broadcaster were notified of their administrative leave with full compensation by a human resources executive from the U.S. Agency for Global Media, their parent agency. This directive instructed them to avoid both the workplace and internal systems access.

The decision, which also impacts Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and Radio Free Asia affiliates, has sparked disapproval from press freedom advocates and organizations. Critics argue it undermines the United States' long-standing commitment to a free and independent press, while some Republicans assert bias against conservatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

