BYD Revolutionizes Electric Vehicle Charging with New Platform

BYD launched a new EV platform with 1,000-volt architecture, potentially charging electric vehicles as rapidly as refueling a gas car. The company plans to build over 4,000 ultra-fast charging units. These EVs can travel 249 miles on a 5-minute charge, as announced by founder Wang Chuanfu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 17-03-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 17:15 IST
  • Country:
  • China

On Monday, China's BYD unveiled an advanced platform for electric vehicles, boasting 1,000-volt architecture designed to facilitate charging speeds comparable to traditional fuel refilling methods. This marks a significant stride in the EV sector, known for its cost innovation.

BYD's ambitious goal includes constructing more than 4,000 ultra-fast charging units across the country, ensuring widespread access to this cutting-edge technology. However, specific timelines and investment figures for the rollout remain undisclosed.

The super e-platform offers peak charging speeds of 1,000 kilowatts, enabling vehicles to cover 400 meters, equivalent to 249 miles, within a brief 5-minute charge. This was revealed by BYD founder Wang Chuanfu during a livestream event from their Shenzhen headquarters.

