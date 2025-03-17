BYD Revolutionizes Electric Vehicle Charging with New Platform

On Monday, China's BYD unveiled an advanced platform for electric vehicles, boasting 1,000-volt architecture designed to facilitate charging speeds comparable to traditional fuel refilling methods. This marks a significant stride in the EV sector, known for its cost innovation.

BYD's ambitious goal includes constructing more than 4,000 ultra-fast charging units across the country, ensuring widespread access to this cutting-edge technology. However, specific timelines and investment figures for the rollout remain undisclosed.

The super e-platform offers peak charging speeds of 1,000 kilowatts, enabling vehicles to cover 400 meters, equivalent to 249 miles, within a brief 5-minute charge. This was revealed by BYD founder Wang Chuanfu during a livestream event from their Shenzhen headquarters.

