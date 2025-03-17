Global CEOs Flock to Beijing: Navigating Geopolitical Currents

Dozens of foreign CEOs are poised to converge in Beijing this month for the China Development Forum, a pivotal event for global business leaders. Sources report that some may have the opportunity to meet President Xi Jinping, highlighting the event's significance amid global economic tensions.

Notable attendees include CEOs from FedEx, Siemens, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz, alongside prominent European executives. The gathering, scheduled for March 23-24, underscores Beijing's efforts to attract foreign investment as Chinese-U.S. relations tense, particularly following fresh U.S. tariffs on Chinese exports.

With fewer American CEOs expected to attend, the event's focus shifts towards European participation and addressing challenges within China's tech sector. The presence of key figures from the IMF and World Bank further accentuates the forum's importance in this complex economic landscape.

