Left Menu

Future of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty Hangs in Balance Amid Funding Cuts

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty faces an uncertain future after U.S. President Trump cut its funding. The Czech government urges the EU to address the issue to ensure continued news coverage in regions with restricted press freedom. The U.S. Agency for Global Media terminated grants, complicating RFE/RL's operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 18:33 IST
Future of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty Hangs in Balance Amid Funding Cuts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, a beacon of free press in restricted regions for over 75 years, is now at a crossroads after U.S. President Donald Trump slashed its funding. This move has alarmed European stakeholders, including the Czech government, which is pressing the EU to consider the ramifications.

The funding cut comes as part of Trump's agenda to streamline federal operations, which also saw the U.S. Agency for Global Media halting financial support for RFE/RL. The Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky has underscored the urgency of the situation, seeking political support to at least partially sustain RFE/RL's crucial broadcasts.

Set against historical operations that began in 1950, RFE/RL has served as a critical news source across Eastern Europe and other areas with limited press freedom. RFE/RL President Stephen Capus described the funding termination as a significant boon to America's adversaries, emphasizing the need for continued support from Western allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025