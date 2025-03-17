Future of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty Hangs in Balance Amid Funding Cuts

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, a beacon of free press in restricted regions for over 75 years, is now at a crossroads after U.S. President Donald Trump slashed its funding. This move has alarmed European stakeholders, including the Czech government, which is pressing the EU to consider the ramifications.

The funding cut comes as part of Trump's agenda to streamline federal operations, which also saw the U.S. Agency for Global Media halting financial support for RFE/RL. The Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky has underscored the urgency of the situation, seeking political support to at least partially sustain RFE/RL's crucial broadcasts.

Set against historical operations that began in 1950, RFE/RL has served as a critical news source across Eastern Europe and other areas with limited press freedom. RFE/RL President Stephen Capus described the funding termination as a significant boon to America's adversaries, emphasizing the need for continued support from Western allies.

